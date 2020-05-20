RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

