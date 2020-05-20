Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of DGX opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

