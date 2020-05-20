QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,789 shares of company stock worth $2,539,385. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

