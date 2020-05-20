Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Friday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

FR stock opened at C$13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,861,888.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

