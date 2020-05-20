Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin bought 768,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.