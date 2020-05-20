Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Increased by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $9,831,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

