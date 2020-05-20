Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

