Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raised by Analyst

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Newmark Group stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $682.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newmark Group by 936.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Newmark Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 728,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

