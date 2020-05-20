Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Cut by Analyst

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon Global in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:HZN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

