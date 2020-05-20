Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.52 million.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

