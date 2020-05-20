Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Lowered by Analyst

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $795.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 9.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 787,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.