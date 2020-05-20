Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axon Enterprise Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,491.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

