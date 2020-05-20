Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of SSRM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

