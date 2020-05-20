Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

OR stock opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

