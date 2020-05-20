Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of CL opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

