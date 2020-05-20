Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issued By DA Davidson

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.