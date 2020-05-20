Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VLO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

VLO stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

