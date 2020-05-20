Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

