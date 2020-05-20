Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%.

STRO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

STRO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina bought 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,925 shares of company stock valued at $28,841. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

