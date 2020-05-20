Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Raised by Analyst

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of GFL opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.