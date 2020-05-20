Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million.

AMTB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,078,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.