Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corp Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LINC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

