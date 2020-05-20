Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

LPI opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.35. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Laredo Petroleum shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 29th.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

