Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.