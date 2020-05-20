Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Decreased by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

