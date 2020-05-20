Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Monday, May 18th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

