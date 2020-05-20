Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $95.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.