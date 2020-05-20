Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.60.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

