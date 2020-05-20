Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

KNT stock opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.