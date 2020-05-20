Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

TSE FRX opened at C$10.30 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.19. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million and a PE ratio of -16.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

