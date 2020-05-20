Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

