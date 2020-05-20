Puzo Michael J Has $8.49 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.23. The company has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.