Puzo Michael J Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 38,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 23,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

