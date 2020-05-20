Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

PRVB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

