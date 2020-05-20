Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,561,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,766,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

