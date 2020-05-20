Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Progressive were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.