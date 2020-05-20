Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.