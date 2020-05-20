Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,393 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.