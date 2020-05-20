Private Capital Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $139,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $240.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average is $229.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

