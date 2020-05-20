Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.