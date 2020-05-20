Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Insulet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of PODD opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $228.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,446.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.