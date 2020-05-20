Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 126.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 159.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $204,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.