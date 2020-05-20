Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,455 shares of company stock worth $7,420,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

