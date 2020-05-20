Private Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

