Private Capital Group LLC Has $34,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1,620.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,770,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after buying an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 133,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,871 shares of company stock worth $1,712,237 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

