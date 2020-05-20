Private Capital Group LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,264,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

