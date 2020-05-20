Private Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $87,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $24,492,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

