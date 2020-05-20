Private Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2,944.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

