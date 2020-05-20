Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9,375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after purchasing an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

