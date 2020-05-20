Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

